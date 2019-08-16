Tony John, Port Harcourt

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the attacks on some Ogoni communities in Khana Local Government Area in the past two days, where about 10 persons reportedly died and several buildings razed.

Factional President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, while reacting to the incident, yesterday, said the killing in Ogoni was a dent to the capability of Nigeria Police.

Nsuke also condemned the burning of his rival, Legborsi Pyagbara’s house, despite heavy presence of security agencies in the council.

He said: “MOSOP condemns the killings and destruction in totality, including the razing of MOSOP former president, Pyagbara’s home. We consider the unending reign of armed bandits in Ogoni a dent on the intelligence and capacity of the Nigeria Police to curb crimes and protect the Ogoni people.

“We are concerned that despite the heavy presence of security men around Taabaa, one of the communities, which came under attack, the police and security men around the area were unable to repel the attackers.”

Nsuke alleged that it has become a trend in Ogoniland of the return of terror during and after general election had taken place, flaying security men for not acting on discreet information given to them to forestall the mayhem. He called for investigation into the attack to unravel the individuals behind the dastardly act and urged Ogoni youths to shun inducements from the political class against each others.

“It is further disturbing that the security challenges in Ogoni repeatedly surfaces during and after every general election,” he said.