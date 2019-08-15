Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has expressed its strong condemnation of the attacks on some Ogoni communities in Khana Local Government Area in the past two days, where about 10 persons had reportedly lost their lives, with several buildings razed.

MOSOP Factional President Fegalo Nsuke, while reacting to the incident, said the unending killing in Ogoni was a dent to the reputation of the Nigeria Police.

Nsuke also condemned the burning down of the house of his rival, MOSOP President Legborsi Pyagbara, despite the heavy presence of security agencies in the LGA.

“MOSOP condemns the killings and destruction in totality including the razing down of the home of the former president of MOSOP, Legborsi Pyagbara. We consider the unending reign of armed bandits in Ogoni a dent on the intelligence and capacity of the Nigeria Police to curb crimes and protect the Ogoni people,” he said.

“We are concerned that despite the heavy presence of security men around Taabaa, one of the communities which came under attacks, the police and security men around the area were unable to repel the attackers,” he added.

Nsuke alleged that it has become a trend in Ogoniland of the return of terror during and after general elections, as he flayed security agents for not acting on discreet information given to them to forestall the mayhem.

He called for an investigation into the attack to unravel the individuals behind the attack, and urged Ogoni youths to shun inducements from the political class against each other.

“It is further disturbing that the security challenges in Ogoni repeatedly surfaces during and after every general election. This trend signals a political connection to the problem and demands an investigation to unravel those behind the criminals gangs and possibly put an end to the problem,” he said.

“We call on Ogoni youths to have a rethink and shun violence. We urge them to shun all inducements by the political class to use them against each other while they send their own children overseas in safe lands.”

MOSOP called on Ogoni youths to read the first and second letters of Ken Saro-Wiwa to them and retrace to channel their energies into productive activities.