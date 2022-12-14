From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has expressed outrage and condemned the reported invasion of the Port Harcourt residence of Senator Lee Maeba by suspected political thugs.

On December 8, 2022, it was reportedly alleged that sponsored political thugs invaded the premises of the former lawmaker and inflicted bodily harm on his (Lee) elder brother, Isaac Maeba and destroyed valuable property including cars.

President of the movement, Prince Biira, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, described the attack as callous and malicious.

Biira expressed: “MOSOP has thus branded the raid as callous, primitive, malicious and evidently one too many. That the attack took place in a Port Harcourt highbrow Government Reservation Area (GRA) in broad daylight, at about 9am, and at close proximity to state security outfits without any response, is perplexing.

“That about two police operatives reportedly arrived the scene just after the attackers had left, is also worrisome, suspicious and inconceivably unprofessional.

“We recall that between August and now or thereabout, Ogoni politicians not belonging to the PDP and also those in the PDP perceived and labelled “splinter group”, have suffered intense and needless attacks in a violent, extremist partisan campaign targeting Ogoni.”

MOSOP warned that there is limit to endurance; hence, government must curb the menace so as to discourage citizens from seeking self-help.

Biira said: “We condemn the statement credited to the Rivers State Government dismissing the attack as stage managed by the victim, Senator Lee Maeba. This position of government smacks of insensitivity, heartlessness and justifies trending view that the escalating politically induced violence is state sponsored.

“That the attacks are happening ceaselessly to only perceived opponents of some emperors and under the watchful eyes of the state government and the security agencies in the face of outcries and condemnations yet nothing happens speak volumes especially relating to complicity or otherwise”.

“Prior to the reported incident, there have been several inciting and violent utterances made by some pronounced state officials threatening mayhem against political opponents without any iota of recourse to caution.

“There have also been instances where identified local government officials have led hoodlums to mutilate and destroy posters and billboards of candidates of rival political parties; disrupted electioneering activities of contending political platforms.

“All these have been reportedly perpetrated by those believed to be members and supporters of the ruling party in the state without any consequence. In all these, there have been no visible effort by the state government and the security agencies to maintain law and order.

“We recall that on November 14, 2022, the SDP governorship candidate, Senator Magnus Abe and his supporters were harassed and assaulted at Egberu, the hometown of Rivers PDP chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor.

“On November 16, Senator Magnus Abe and his team were similarly attacked at Okrika waterfront in Port Harcourt. Up till today, no one has been reported to have been arrested in connection with the incidents.”

“Aside the point that the incidents smack of desperation of the PDP to retain power in the state at all cost, we are sure that democratic civility is predicted on civil decency involving tolerance and unhindered access to democratic participation. Hence, do-or-die approaches in dealing with political rivalry are intolerable in a democracy”.

“We are proud to say without fear that Ogoni was one of the communities in Nigeria that fought and secured rebirth of democracy in the country. And Ogoni suffered great losses for its involvement. We are certain that communities of these emperors were not involved in the struggle. Hence we are unable to understand why our people are marked for this bestial inclination. If the idea is to intimidate and squeeze us to submission, then the masterminds have miscalculated. It has to be realized that no amount of intimidation, not even death will sway us otherwise.

“We would reiterate that the beauty of democracy is expressible in accommodation, participation and competition hence those with the right credentials and agenda for the people, irrespective of whether one likes one’s face or not, whether rebellious or an enemy, must be allowed to market themselves and their manifestos to the electorate. The spate of violence, no doubt, threatens the political transition process and should be condemned by all.

“We are, therefore, calling on all well-meaning citizens and residents of the state to rise and resist all attempts at frustrating the cause of fair political transition in 2023. It has to be recognized that if you do not speak out now, when they will come for you, there will be no one left to speak or defend you.”