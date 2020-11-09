TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has declared that there would not be any oil exploration in Ogoniland until Federal Government exonerates Late Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni martyrs of crime.

MOSOP has also demanded halt of the construction of a Federal Prison and Cemetery in Ogoniland, insisting that the projects were targeted at annihilating the natives.

The pan-Ogoni group has also demanded accelerated clean-up of the devastated Ogoni environmental caused by years of oil exploitation and pollution.

MOSOP made the calls yesterday, during a media briefing on the 25th Memorial of Ogoni Martyrs

by its Coordinating Committee.

Speaking, Mr. Celestine Akpobari, a member of the committee, alleged that Federal Government has a sinister motive for siting prison and cemetery in the area.

Akpobari stated that Ogoni people are in dire need of siting developmental projects to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths to curb restiveness.

Also speaking, Dr. Gbeneme Kpae, accused Federal Government of not consulting the Ogoni people before siting the projects, stressing that the natives need justice and industries.

Kpae stated: “We call on the Federal Government to stop the construction of a Federal Government Prison and Cemetery in Ogoni as we have been informed that the prison is to lock up Ogonis who demand justice; and cemetery is for mass graves for Ogonis who oppose resumption of oil drilling in Ogoni.

“The Ogonis wish to remind all Nigerians and the international community that we will continue to oppose oil exploration and exploitation in Ogoni until Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists are exonerated, and the clean-up of Ogoniland is completed as recommended by the United Nations.

“Twenty-five years after the execution of our hero’s, the Ogoni people want to breathe fresh air now. What Ogoni people want is justice, fairness and equity”, MOSOP insisted.