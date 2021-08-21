From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has reacted to reports credited to credible government sources expressing doubt that the outcome of the forensic probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) might not be published.

Responding to the development in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday (Friday), President of MOSOP, Prince Biira said such attempt is anti-civility.

The MOSOP president said it was difficult to believe the allegation that some prominent Nigerians were mounting pressure against the release of the forensic report because of the calibre of persons indicted.

Birra stated: “MOSOP hereby condemns in strong terms the reported attempt to sweep the NDDC audit result under the carpet. It is not only anti civility but also a questionable step that would undermine our democratic development.

“Hence, we find it extremely difficult to rationalise the position that because of the quality of those indicted of defrauding the commission, the report would be confined to the dungeon of past similar reports.”

He continued: “That a gaggle of powerful politicians, monarchs and other highly placed individuals, who, in all ramifications are well-to-do, had turned the special purpose intervention agency into a cash cow and milked us to suffocation should never serve as any excuse that should be respected. Hence, they should not go unpunished.

MOSOP urged the Federal Government to resist all lures or pressures against shaming these internal enemies by publishing the report and prosecute all those indicted no matter their status in the society.

Birra noted: “It is common knowledge that one of the main causes of the underdevelopment

of the Niger Delta region is corruption, impelling wide-spread penury, frustration, hopelessness and agitations including restiveness.

“Considering the volume of funds invested in the NDDC for about three decades now, there is no way the Niger Delta development narrative would have remained the same as it is today. Therefore, the culprits should suffer consequences that would serve as deterrent to others.

“Abandoned projects litter all the communities of the Niger Delta region. Yet, these influential horde have collected to the last kobo without executing the contract, live big among us and walk freely without any repercussion.”