From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, and former governor of Bayelsa state, Timipri Sylva has donated N5 million to the leader of the Muslim Tijjaniyya sect in Nguru, Yobe state, Sheikh Muhammad Alfathi Gibrima following the recent collapse of his mosque that claimed four lives and left several others injured.

Receiving the donation, Sheikh Gibrima expressed appreciation to the minister for his generosity, saying even as a Christian and from the southern part of the country, he has displayed the spirit of oneness and humanity for other Nigerians to learn from.

He also thanked the minister for his kindness and goodwill towards humanity without consideration to any sentiment.

In a statement made available to Reporters, Media Assistant to the Delegation, Dr Musa Muhammed, it said the donation was made by a high powered delegation led by the Chairman of Dillaliya Newspapers Kaduna, Alhaji Ibrahim Gamawa, who described the generosity by the renown politician as a man of conscience that wished the best for all irrespective of tribe, race or religion.

“The minister of Petroleum Resources Timipri Sylva is presenting this donation of N5 million to you following the unfortunate incident of the collapse of the mosque that claimed lives and left several others injured.

“He wants me to express his heartfelt condolence for those who lost their lives and prayer for quick recovery for the injured.

“As a man with human feelings, he described the situation as very sad and worthy of such assistance from him.

“He therefore wholeheartedly offers this donation to the leader expressing the message of oneness and understanding among our people, Nigerians” the leader of the delegation stated.

Responding, Sheikh Gibrima said,”On my behalf and on behalf of other members of our congregation that are affected by the recent collapse of our mosque, I wish to express our gratitude for the cash donation we have received from the minister of state for Petroleum Resource Timipri Marlin Sylva.

“This is indeed a benchmark set by a Christian who is also from the southern part of Nigeria for other Nigerians to emulate.

“This singular act of humanity and righteousness is what other Nigerians need at this point where a lot of others have been carried away by the ugly sectional and tribal sentiments.

“We shall continue to pray for him and wish him the best in his entire life career. We appreciate this gesture and are very grateful. Only God can reward him”.