Tony John, Port Harcourt

Registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque have filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, challenging the judgement of Justice George Omereji, which conferred the ownership of a disputed land at Rainbow Town on the Rivers State Government.

The state High Court had declared that the land in question belongs to Rivers State Government. The court also declared the registered trustees had no approval to construct any structure on the disputed land.

In suit number CA/PH/189/2019, the registered trustees said Justice Omereji erred while delivering judgement on suit number PHC/986/2012, when he declared that the state government’s title was superior to the ownership claim of Chief Amadi, who sold the land to them.

The trustees formulated 10 grounds of appeal, urging the Appeal Court to set aside the judgement of the High Court of Rivers State dated, November 27, 2018, in suit no. PHC/986/2012 registered trustees of Trans-Amadi Central Mosque, Port Harcourt versus the commissioner, Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, Rivers State and two others.