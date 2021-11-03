From John Adams Minna

The Niger state governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello hss Inaugurated an eight-man judicial commission of inquiry to look into the remote causes of the recent massacre of 16 worshippers in a mosque at Mazakuka in Mashehu local government area of the state.

The killing was followed with a reprisal attack on Addogon Malam and kulho communities, leading to the killing of The district head, Mallam Salihu Abubakar.

Inaugurating the commission of inquiry in Minna on Wednesday, the Governor said the senseless killings in recent time have continued unabated because there has not been appropriate punitive sanctions against those perpetrating the act.

According to him, the senseless killings in some communities in the state is partly attributable to the inability of government to adequately punish those flagrantly taking laws into their hands.

“We must be able to do the right thing. Those taking laws into their hands must be seen to face justice in order to prevent others from executing similar senseless acts and ensure that it doesn not occur again in future”, he said.

The Governor then urged the commission to ensure justice and fairness, and do a thorough investigation into the incident, stressing that “those found guilty must face punitive measures in accordance with the provisions of the law”.

The Governor however gave the commission one month to submit its report.

The Governor gave the commission’s terms of reference to include: To determine the remote and immediate cause(s) of the unfortunate incident; identify the person’s or groups responsible for the attacks; apportion blames to persons or groups found culpable and suggest appropriate sanctions.

The commission also has the mandate to determine the identity of the victims and their losses; advise government on preventive measures to avoid similar occurrence in the future as well as make other appropriate findings and recommendations.

The eight-man Commission of Inquiry has Hon. Justice Danladi Ahmad as it’s Chairman. Other members of the commission include; Hon. Kasimu Danjuma, Retired C.P Wakili Maye, Retired C.P. Mohammed Danjuma, Barr. Moses Ciroma, Col. Abdullahi Kudu (rtd), Malam Yakubu Musa and Malam Zakari Shafi’i (Secretary).

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry, Justice Danladi Ahmad expressed gratitude to the state government for the honour and opportunity to serve and assured that the commission will strive hard to ensure that it did not let the state down.

He said members of the commission will inject their individual and collective experience in other to effectively discharge the terms of reference of the assignment and achieve the desired results.