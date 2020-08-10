Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in Ekiti has said mosques in the state are well positioned to meet the conditions for reopening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group stated this in a communique signed by the chapter’s President, Yaqubu Sanni, after a stakeholders’ meeting, yesterday.

The meeting was convened by NSCIA in conjunction with the League of Imams and Alfas in South West, Edo and Delta states, led by its President General, Jamiu Bello.

NSCIA said the meeting was called to evaluate the level of the preparedness of the Muslim community on the conditions for the reopening of Juma’at mosques in the state.

The state government had laid down certain conditions to be met before mosques and other worship centres could reopen for normal congregational prayers.

The government had directed that only religious centres with COVID-19 prevention facilities would be allowed to resume activities while certificates of compliance must be received from the state ministry of environment.

It said after thorough deliberations, it was realised that majority of the mosques in the state would be able to substantially meet the conditions given by the government and mosques to liaise with their respective local government areas to get the required certificate of compliance from the environment ministry.

“This will qualify them to open for Juma’at services (Friday congregation prayers) as from August 14 as directed by the state government,” the group said.