Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The new chairman of the Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS), Remigus Okoye, has identified average income earners in the State as the most culpable demographic in tax evasion.

Okoye, who stated this at the weekend, while taking over from the outgoing chairman, Emma Ononaku, noted that the trend has caused the State to lose millions of naira.

The new tax chief, however, vowed that his administration will check and correct the anomaly just as he seeks the collaboration of the other staff of the board to make the task a success.

According to the seasoned tax administrator, “we have noticed that the average income earners default in tax payment more than any other sector. This, we are going to address, but it will take the cooperation of me and you.

“This has been the cause of several monies lost by the government and, as you know, this money provides us with the needed infrastructure.”

Okoye thanked Governor Hope Uzodimma for giving him the opportunity to serve the State, promising that he would inject new life in the system of generating tax revenue for the State Government.