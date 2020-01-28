Emma Jemegah, with reports

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been rated 10th Most Valuable Defensive Midfielder in the World.

Top of the list is Manchester City’s Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante whose statistics rates are 43 games in 1991 matches. He’s valued at €80 million.

Rodrigo has two goals and one assist to his name this season with 8 yellow cards to amass a total point rating of 7.18.

Joshua Kimmich of Bayerm follows on second place with 27 games in all competitions over 2329 minutes with 2 goals, 5 assists and 8 yellow cards. He’s also valued at €80 million.

Liverpool’s Fabio Henrique Tavares has amassed 1412 minutes in 32 games, one goal, two assists and 6 yellow cards with a rating of 6.94 and valued at €70 million.

Carlos Henrique Casemiro of Real Madrid sits on fourth position after being valued at €70 million. He has played a total of 48 games in 2587 minutes, and scored 8 goals with 2 assists. He has the second highest yellow cards, 13, of all the top 10 players listed.

Chelsea’s Jorge Luiz Frello Filho falls behind Casemiro after playing 50 games in 2580 minutes. He’s the player with the highest goals (10) and two assists but with the highest yellow cards of 14. He’s valued €65 million.

Inter’s Marcelo Brozovic is on 6th position with a total valuation of €60 million. He has so far played 39 games in 2465 minutes, scoring twice and supplying 6 assists and with 11 yellow cards.

Declan Rice of West Ham has 32 games in 2176 minutes to his credit with no goal but one assist. Valued at €55 million, Rice has grossed 4 yellow cards in the process.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rúben Neves is valued at €50 million and has 41 games in 2643 minutes. He has 2 goals, 2 assist and 7yellow cards to his name so far this season.

Ghanaian Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid is valued at €50 million just like Neves but has played 33 games in 1933minutes. He has 3 goals, 1 assist and 11 yellow cards.