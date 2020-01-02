Queens Park Rangers young star, Eberechi Eze could overtake Chelsea hero, John Obi Mikel as the most expensive Nigeria-eligible midfielder in history, if the reports emanating from the British press are anything to go by.

According to Football League World making reference to The Athletic, Queens Park Rangers have set a 20 million pounds asking price for their attacking midfielder, with Tottenham Hotspur interested in his signature.

If the deal goes through at that fee, Eze will become the most expensive Nigerian midfielder of all time, surpassing the 16 million pounds Chelsea paid to Norwegian club Lyn Oslo to sign Mikel in 2006.

Having said that, the media outlet has reported that Spurs are unlikely to acquire Eze in the winter transfer market but could reignite their interest at the end of this season.