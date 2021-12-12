From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said the Federal Government, inadvertently, promotes corruption whenever it allows paltry sums of money, in its yearly budget for a project, instead of the entire money required to complete such projects within the agreed time.

The governor made the observation while speaking at the inauguration of the GRA Junction Flyover project that was performed by Mike Agbedor Ozekhome, SAN, on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

He said such practice encourages variation of the value of the projects, elongates the time specified to complete such projects and most often, leads to abandonment.

Governor Wike explained that in such situations, the contract value becomes affected by inflation and there is a likelihood of adjustment of the items, which eventually breeds corruption.

Governor Wike stated that days were gone when politicians gave excuses to cover up their lack of leadership capacity.

He boasted that no administration can measure up to what he has done within six years in terms of project infrastructure in the state, and the completion of five flyover bridges with four ongoing and one about to be awarded.

Performing the project inauguration, Ozekhome said Governor Wike had through the execution of numerous infrastructural projects, demonstrated transparency and accountability in the management of the resources of Rivers State.

