From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to harness youth potential in the country, a beauty pageantry called the “Most Gorgeous Girl in Nigeria” (MGGN) has been launched in Abuja.

MGGN Executive Director and CEO Grace Ene, addressing reporters on Tuesday, explained that the pageant will bridge cultural gaps in the country by assembling girls from Nigeria’s different ethnic groups.

Ene encourged federal, state and local governments to buy into the initiative in order to discover talents in the country.

‘The Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria is a celebration of youth and empowerment, an important way to convey the true meaning of beauty and the empowerment of all women and girl child,’ she stated.

‘The maiden edition of the Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria is themed “We Walked this Path”, aimed at raising a formidable voice for the girl child and making a meaningful impact for them through the pageantry.

‘The Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria was created after seven years of success with the ‘Face of Idoma’ (a beauty pageant headquartered in Otukpo which has gone to benefit the participants from the Idoma tribe and beyond.)

‘MGGN is also an opportunity to demonstrate at national and global level that there are no intercultural barriers, and that despite that fact that many of us do not speak the same language or do not have the same culture or traditions, we do speak the same language of love, respect and integrity through the pageantry.

‘The process starting from registration to the grand finale scheduled to hold on the 29th of October 2021 has a unique process targeted at spotting young female stars/talents and accelerating their progress by providing mentorship, skills and access to a wide range of networks.’

A consultant to MGGN, David Kitan, encouraged young girls to take advantage of the exercise to showcase their talent and intellect.