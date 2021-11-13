From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A wellness specialist, Taiwo Adeoye, has stated that employers should be accountable for the healthcare of their workers, saying most health challenges faced by Nigerians are job-related

Adeoye made this known at the 2021 workplace, health, wellness fair organised by Tsapphir Unique Divine Haven, in Abuja, during the weekend.

He added that employees should be given occasional health training, a comfortable environment and the right to make decisions that affect their health.

‘Health is the first thing to be considered in whatever one is into. Since most health challenges faced by Nigerians could be attributed to the nature of the job they do, the employers should be accountable for the healthcare of their workers to enable them to work efficiently and live longer,’ he said

He appealed to workers to also create a conducive environment for themselves by being happy irrespective of the nature of stress involved.

National Training Officer, Nigerian Red Cross, Bashir Umar, in his remarks urged Nigerians to acquire basic first aid skills as accidents can occur anytime. ‘Everyone needs to learn the basic first aid tips because an accident can happen anywhere to anyone,’ he said.

Founder, Tsapphir, Unique Divine Haven, Dr Tammy Nduba, said the body is a nonprofit organization with the goal of educating Nigerians on healthy holistic living irrespective of status.

‘While we were on lockdown, a lot of lives were negatively impacted by the pandemic and I realised that most of us have not been taking care of our health holistically. So it prompted me to set up this nonprofit organisation with the main aim of coaching people on how to live healthy, holistically,’ she stated.

