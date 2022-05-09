From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has said that most host communities are still living without basic social amenities after all they sacrificed for the nation.

HYPPADEC Managing Director Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa made this known at the opening ceremony of a five-day training workshop on leadership and strategic management organised for the management and senior staff of the commission, in Abuja.

Yelwa stressed that the commission is a representative of the Federal and local communities,to make sure that no community is left unattended.

“Some of the communities are suffering and have not settled. They have sacrificed a lot yet they don’t have a power supply. we have over 1,500 that we are going to use the state and other offices to ensure that they are captured.

“They are suffering neglect, lack of water, schools, and insecurity. There are communities that can not resettle because of insecurity. In some areas, we donated motorcycles to vigilantes to aid in the fight against insecurity.”

He further explained that through training, the host communities would benefit from the expertise and experience of staff, adding that constant training will enhance the effective operation of the commission.

“This training is to prepare our staff adequately for the task ahead. Before this, we had a training program for all the staff, where they were welcomed with an induction program for all the state offices at the same time.

“This time around, we are having a management retreat that will guide and enhance the knowledge of the management staff for effective program and project delivery to the commission.

He further added that by the year 2027, host communities would be the best place to live.

“In the next five years, with all the entitlement available and resources due to it, if given, the environments would be happy. Our expectation is that the commission will be able to address the short term challenges of the communities, which involve access to clean water, basic health care, education and rural electrification program,” he said

Director Finance and Administration Haruna Gabi, earlier in his remarks, appreciated the commission for equipping its staff for the tasks ahead,” definitely by the end of this program, I am optimistic that all the participants would be enriched with administrative techniques that will aid them to deliver effectively