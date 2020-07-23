Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, revealed that most N-power beneficiaries are civil servants.

Government said it discovered that out of 516,600 data of beneficiaries sent to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) for migration only 502,580 data migrated to GIFMIS platform, while 14,020 beneficiaries did not because the account details already exist in civil service portal.

The revelation was contained in a statement released by the Deputy Director, Information, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, while explaining the delay in payment of beneficiaries.

According to Iliya: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has been drawn to the complaint of non-payment of some N-Power beneficiaries during the last exercise, with some alleging non-payment for upward of four months.

For the records, the Ministry wishes to state that it had always processed, approved and remit necessary information for payments to the Office of the Accountant–General of the Federation (OAGF) whose responsibility it is to credit the various accounts of the beneficiaries using the GIFMIS platform as directed by FGN.

“However, after receiving complaint of non-payment by some beneficiaries who did same through the ministry, the OAGF (GIFMIS) officially wrote informing the ministry that out of a total 516,600 N-Power beneficiaries data sent to OAGF for migration in April, 2020, only a total of 502,580 data have successfully migrated to the GIFMIS platform, while a total of 14,020 beneficiaries were returned because the beneficiaries’ account details already exist in other MDAs, which is against the established rule of the N-Power programme. This is verifiable.

“The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, regrets any inconvenience this might have caused genuine and eligible beneficiaries just as the OAGF saddled with the responsibility of filtering out those denied is working assiduously to remedy the situation.”