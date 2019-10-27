Rita Okoye

Plus-size actress and Instagram exhibitionist, Amara Maduka, has won herself a massive followership on social media. No thanks to her raunchy pictures and videos posted online.

In this interview, she reveals reasons she’s drawn to sex toys and also talks about her new project among other interesting issues.

2019 is gradually coming to an end, how has it been for you?

If I am going to answer honestly, I will say everything is new now. I don’t feel like my old self anymore. I have a new movie I did with Martinz Jr. Studios, which is coming out soon. It is a project I am very excited about and I know you all would love it. It is entitled, ‘Ordinary Couple’. You should look out for it and thank me later. I starred alongside Antonio and Nancy Isime. It is a once in a lifetime comedy story I know everyone would love. Currently, I have fully immersed myself into the entertainment industry. I write, and presently I am working on starting up my own production company. And for me, it is going to be very inclusive. I am even looking at music eventually, but I am kicking off with a show.

You often flaunt your curves on social media; don’t men harass you over that?

Well, honestly, I am of the opinion that a man who is irresponsible is irresponsible. What a woman wears doesn’t and shouldn’t affect a man who is responsible. Just as we have been hearing of pedophilia in the news lately, it has nothing to do with the kids. If you are an adult, there are things you should learn for yourself. You don’t harass a woman because she is flaunting her butt; that is not an invitation.

That could lead to rape; doesn’t it bother you?

How a woman dresses has absolutely nothing to do with her being raped. People just don’t get it. An adult must learn self-control or they will always land in trouble. As women, we see men wear really tight pants and have their huge crotches bulging provocatively, but we don’t rape them. Even though, some of us just admire the thing and move on, because as adults, we know it is not an invitation. But I see them on Instagram. Sadly, we mostly see those big types online because we don’t have men with big eggplants (manhood) in Nigeria. Most of our men with big eggplants have absconded with foreigners, leaving us with few or nothing. This is so bad and I think it should be treated as a national emergency.

So, the size of a man’s private part matters a lot to you?

Well, on an average, the size doesn’t matter but the usage does. Then again, if it’s too small, wetin we gain?

Are you in a serious relationship at the moment?

I am currently self-dating. I take myself out, buy stuff for myself, spoil myself and I orgasm myself. Those toys are amazing and ladies should try them sometime. And they don’t give you drama. You don’t share them with others, and guess what, they don’t cheat too (laughter).

It might make you detest marriage, are you not worried?

The controversy surrounding sex toys is really unnecessary. Men act like the toys are going to replace them but I don’t think it would. Eventually, a woman will need the warmth of a man and the toys won’t provide that. Toys are basically for emergency situations. When the human isn’t available and a girl has to help herself, a sex toy comes in handy.

So, you can do without sex toys?

Personally, nothing has control over me. I can dump it in a heartbeat if I want to. I use it; it doesn’t use me, if you get what I mean. I can do without sex. Great sex is great but again, no be food na. I think it is an established fact that curvy women are better lovers and great at sex. They are the juiciest, so technically, they’re the sweetest.

So, no family pressure to get married?

I come from a very loving family. And they happen to understand that it is God that gives husband. I can’t just order one from Jumia (laughter).

As an adult, what could make you cry?

My heart is big and so meek. I cry as much as I laugh. Sometimes, watching a random video on the Internet could make me cry. Sometimes, an honest compliment can make me cry; I am empathic. I absorb energy and that is why I am careful of the energy I allow around me and things I expose myself to.

You are hardly seen at events, are you anti-social?

I am ambivert, but more often than not, I enjoy my own solitude. There are lots of messed up people out there these days, so one has to be extremely careful with the kind of energy you mix with. However, I am not good at honouring invitations, which is something I am working on too, and I have realised that I can’t stay in the sidelines anymore.

How do you relax?

I relax with music and going butt-naked in my house. Nakedness is liberating and I have influenced all my friends too in that regard. Once you hang out with me, you will learn how to love your nakedness. Clothes are a big stress.

What do you expect from your future husband?

I don’t have expectations of men. I believe in the laws of the universe, in the law of attraction. You attract what you are. So, I am expecting the universe to deliver a heart like mine to me. It is all about a person’s soul for me. I am working to be a very wealthy woman so a wealthy man doesn’t freak me. I can influence him into the man I want him to be if his soul vibes with mine. As for stature, I am knowledgeable enough to know that none of us made ourselves, so I don’t look at people’s physical looks. Rather, I pay attention to their inward looks.

There seems to be so much hate in Nollywood most especially amongst actresses, what is your take?

Women hating on women has nothing to do with entertainment. It is everywhere. We are our own worst enemies, and it is so sad.

What do you think should be done to take Nollywood to the next level?

The entertainment industry is really putting the country on the global map. And if government pays us a little bit of attention with financial assistance, I am sure we would soar. The way forward is finance. Everything boils down to money. We don’t have investors. All we get is criticism and little support. Nigerians keep comparing us to Hollywood and it baffles me. We do what we do out of little or nothing and we are able to get results, though not Hollywood standard; if we have half of what those guys have, we would shake the world.