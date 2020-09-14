Dalyboy Belgason is a prolific movie director, filmmaker and entrepreneur. Belgason who studied Media Arts in New York Film Academy has averred that most producers don’t like to feature budding actors in their movie productions.

According to the Criminal Justice graduate from Nova Southeastern University, he likes to discover fresh talents.

In his words:” It’s a tough one to breakdown, some of directors or producers don’t like to book new upcoming actors as lead actors because they want well-known actors to attract viewers and big audiences. They don’t often use new faces because it’s a business and people don’t want to lose money. For myself, I like to help upcoming actors and push them because Denzel Washington was once a beginner too. If I see potential in new actors, I give them the chance to prove themselves”, he noted.

The award winning filmmaker who shot to limelight through his short film, ‘Angelina’s Secret’ said he loves to make films around stories people can relate with.

“Filmmaking is a universal act and it’s not easy to bring a story to life. If the writer isn’t on point, bad storytelling will make the director’s job difficult to execute. Your viewers shouldn’t be able to predict your next scène. You should find a way of putting a unique twist to your stories. As a director, I like to use my experiences in my storylines so that people can learn from them. 90% of my films are based on true stories people can relate to.If there’s a small role in my project sometimes I play such roles. I prefer being behind the scenes”.

On the common mistakes filmmakers make Belgason who is a native of Cuba and Igbo from Anambra State said: “One of the common mistakes filmmakers make in this part of the world is that they repeat the same storylines and are fond of rushing on movie sets.They don’t spend enough time in directing the film. Editors are also always in a rush to edit the movies. Excellence should not be compromised”.