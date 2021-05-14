From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Suspected armed bandits, kidnappers and serial killers, who were nabbed and brought to Benue State, have confessed that most times, kidnapped victims die in captivity as a result of the trauma they go through.

Some suspected criminals, who were apprehended in Osun State and brought to Benue State, recently, led police operatives to abandoned wells and shallow graves where they had buried some of their victims.

However, in a press statement, yesterday, the Benue State Police Command disclosed that the suspects confessed that although some of their victims were killed because their families could not pay the ransom demanded, others died due to trauma they go through while in kidnappers’ den.

The press statement, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) added that, “Suspects confessed that some of the victims died due to inability to survive the trauma of being held hostage, while others were killed for not paying the required ransom.”

Anene, who recalled that the Command, acting on intelligence about a 10-man gang of kidnap suspects who escaped from the Sankara axis of Benue State, had sent police detective who trailed and arrested eight of the suspects in Osun State and brought them back to Benue, for further investigation.

The Police spokesperson further disclosed that two of the suspects also confessed to have killed and buried their own wives for making attempt to expose their nefarious acts.

She revealed further that four corpses were exhumed for autopsy, while investigation into the case was ongoing, to enable the arrest of other suspects who were still at large and unravel more facts about the case.