Christopher Oji

A suspected kidnap kingpin, Mufutau Sulaimon (aka Pencil) was on Sunday night shot dead in a gun battle with the police at Odogunya area of Ikorodu.

The demise of Sulaimon whom the police described as a most-wanted notorious kidnap ring leader brings to an end his reign of terror in Ikorodu and its environ.

It was gathered that the suspect on March 14, 2019, led his deadly gang in the kidnap and murder of two bureau de change operators in Ikorodu after collecting a ransom of N1.6m. Pencil and his gang members buried the bureau de change operator and two other victims in a septic tank. The police had declared Pencil wanted for multiple murder and kidnappings.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly died as a result of bullet wounds he sustained during the shootout.

It was also learnt that the suspect and his gang were responsible for the mysterious disappearance of some people in Ikorodu over a period of time.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana, described Pencil and his gang members as serial killers, rapists, and cultists.

Three members of Pencil’s gang were earlier arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS); after their arrest, they led the operatives to their den in Ikorodu where the bodies of the two bureau de change operators and two other victims were exhumed.

Narrating how Pencil met his Waterloo, Elkana said that sustained monitoring of the fugitive ring leader finally yielded positive results on Sunday as a police team eventually traced him to his hideout at Odogunya, Ikorodu.

He said that on sighting the team led by DSP Rotimi Ogunmuyiwa, Pencil engaged the team in a gun battle.

He said that two SARS operatives, Omola Adedeji and Oluwadare Gbenga sustained various degree of injuries, while Pencil sustained bullet wound in his legs.

He said that both the injured policemen and the suspect were rushed to the hospital where Pencil was confirmed dead on arrival, while the injured operatives were taken to the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital where they are responding to treatment.

“One gun with live ammunition and expanded ammunition were recovered from Pencil.”