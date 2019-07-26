Christopher Oji

The Zone 2, Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, has arrested five suspected most- wanted serial killers in Ogun State.

The suspects were members of different cult groups known for killing both rival cult members and perceived enemies in the state.

Zone 2 Police public relations officer (PPRO) Hauwa Labara, said: “Seyi Adesanya, ( a.k.a. Seyi Ika ) notorious members of EIYE confraternity who has been involved in the killing of innocent members of the public were sighted at Oyingbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state. A team of operatives from Zone 2 Command was detailed to track and arrest the suspect.

“The team swung into action and moved to Ijebu-ode and arrested Seyi Ika. One locally-made single barrel gun with eight live cartridges were recovered from him. He confessed that he is a member of EIYE Confraternity and also the number one man of the group. He leads the investigating team to Ijebu-Ode for the arrest of Saibu Kolawole, and Korede Atanda. The suspects confessed to be serial killers and that they had killed many innocent people any time there was supremacy war between his group and their rival group in Ijebu Ode axis.

“Investigation is in progress, while efforts are still on to arrest other suspects at large and recovery of their arms and ammunition. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded”

In another development, a suspected strong member of Aiye cult group, Tajudeen Dauda (a.k.a. TJ) was sighted at Lagos garage in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State and a team of Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) was detailed to arrest him.

The team swung into action and moved to Ijebu-Ode where the suspect was arrested.

The suspect according to the police confessed that he is among a notorious group on the police wanted list for murder.

The investigation is in progress while effects are still on to arrest other suspects at large. The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

She said another member of a cult group, Yomi Tijani has been picked: ” He is a notorious cultist who was involved in the killing of Fatai, in Ajegunle area of the state, in December 2018 and went into hiding. He later came out of hiding and he was arrested by the police. The suspect has confessed he is a member of AIYE confraternity and the killing of Fatai, along with others at large. Iinvestigation is in progress while effort is at top gear to arrest other suspects on the run.