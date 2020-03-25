Elohor Ovite is one of Nigeria’s trending beauty and sex therapists. She says she uses Kayanmata herb (an aphrodisiac) to cure many sexual problems women suffer.

According to her, most of women know they have these problems but they are either too proud or too shy to seek help

Recently she was talking about the efficacy of the herb, Kayanmata. The chief executive officer of E and E Skincare based in Abuja bared her mind on the sexual problems plaguing women of today.

She said: “Of course, women have sexual problems, a lot of women actually, but they won’t say it. A lot of women shy away from the conversation. Most men do not help matters; they don’t tell their women about the problems, probably because the men either do not want to kill their women’s ego, or make them feel bad.

“In matters of sex, everyone has the mindset that they are giving their partners the best, but when you tell someone they aren’t, it becomes a problem.

“From my experience, most women suffer low libido or sex drive. Other sexual problems in women range from vaginal weakness, looseness, vaginal infections, vaginal dryness etc,” she explained.

She further explained that her products are very potent in solving some of the numerous problems women suffer.

“I am into Kayanmata business; this business deals with problems that concern women mostly. Most women have issues in their marriage and relationships that could be easily sorted out by this product but they don’t know. These products are purely herbal, no side effects at all; in fact, seeing them alone you know these are all-natural products from herbs. But most women still shy away from their problems.

“Sex is very important in relationships and marriages but most women especially would act as if they are not interested in having that conversation.

“Kayanmata is a Hausa word, meaning ‘women’s things’. They are herbs used to enhance sexual pleasure. Kayanmata is the same as aphrodisiac – anything that is used to stimulate sexual pleasure,” she futher explained, saying women who have used the herbs have amazing story of love and fulfilment to tell.

Elohor Ovite was born on August 17, 1994 and hails from Uwheru, Ughelli North local government of Delta State.

After her primary and secondary education at Oxford Primary and Secondary School, Warri, Delta State, she earned al Bachelor’s in Public Health from Espan University, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

She’s the chief executive officer and founder of E and E Skincare, in Abuja. She’s happily married with children and founded her company December 19, 2016