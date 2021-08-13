By Lukman Olabiyi

A 50-year-old man, Oluwadamilola Arigbede, who stood as surety for his mother, Oluwaremilekun Arigbede, arrested by the police, has been docked before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Ikeja, on a one-count change.

Oluwadamilola was arraigned by the police before the court over his alleged failure to make his mother, Oluwaremilekun, available for prosecution in a case of stealing, forgery, and conspiracy levelled against her.

The one-count charge preferred against the defendants by the police read: “That you, Oluwadamilola Arigbede, ‘rn’ on March 18, 2021, at about 1530hrs, at CP Monitoring Unit, Lagos State Police Command, lkeja, in the Lagos magisterial district, did voluntarily stand surety to one Arigbede Oluwaremilekun, who was involved in a case of conspiracy, forgery and stealing.

That you voluntarily undertook in the bond to produce her from time to time pending when the case against her is finally disposed off or charged to court, but you failed to produce the said suspect as required; you should, therefore, show cause why you should not forfeit N75,000,000.00, which you undertook to pay should you fail to produce the said suspect in line with section 97(1) of the criminal law of Lagos Stale 2015”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and he was granted bail.

The court was fixed for August 30, for commencement of trial.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.