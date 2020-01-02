The renowned International Evangelist and Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the White Garment Churches, Reverend Mother (Dr) Esther Abimbola Ajayi has urged all Nigerians to live in peace and love one another, irrespective of their creed or race.

Mother Esther popular known as Iya Adura spoke on Tuesday at a thanksgiving service organised for the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State Chapter .

Mother Ajayi and her husband Reverend Ademuyiwa Ajayi were Special Guests of the former President. They stormed the Chapel inside the Presidential Library with 35 members of LOC.

The Philanthropist noted that God has been faithful to Nigerians for the peace in the country and urged them to ensure peace continues to reign for them to enjoy the goodies God promised us in 2020.

She thanked God for the life of former President Obasanjo, who she called Baami (Baba mi) for what he has gone through and for what he has achieved for the country and humanity throughout the world.

He noted that former President Obasanjo’s achievements go beyond Nigeria or Africa but his positive impacts resonate throughout the world.

She said, “I have a personal relationship with Baba Obasanjo and I am always proud of him. Baba was in my church about four years ago in the United Kingdom and since then it has become father-daughter relationship.

Mother Ajayi urged Nigerians to cultivate the habit of giving thanks to God at all times because it is by thanking God that they can receive more from Him.

She said, “Gratitude is my attitude and given is in my character”.

She also asked Nigerian to hold on to the book of Ephesians 3 vs 20 which says, “Now unto Him who is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think according to the power that worketh in us”.

The event was attended by many dignitaries including Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, President, African Development Bank (ADB) Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, Former Governor Gbenga Daniel, Chief Segun Oni among others.