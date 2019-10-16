Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A mother and child were burnt to death on Wednesday in a fuel tanker disaster in Onitsha, Anambra State.

(The following image is distresing and NSFW. You can skip to read the rest of the report)

The fuel tanker carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was on fire at Upper Iweka, Onitsha.

It was gathered that the tanker lost control and fell inside the drainage channel at MCC bus stop, near Toronto Hospital, Upper-Iweka, Onitsha.

The head of the tanker was cut from the rest of the body; it kept speeding until it stopped at the Upper Iweka fly over, Onitsha.

The petrol flowing into the drainage channel ignited a raging fire, burning down many houses and establishments.

The fire caused serious tension and commotion in the area, with passengers, motorists and passersby running for safety.