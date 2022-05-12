From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A mother of four caught with a human skull in Benin City, Mrs Josephine Adun, has advised other women not to get involved in the sale of human parts no matter the financial gains, saying it is evil.

She gave the advice while being paraded by the Edo State Police command alongside other 16 criminal suspects.

“I want to use this medium to advise other women, mothers not to sell human parts to anybody whether boy or man or girl, no matter how much the person promises to give you.

“I have learnt my lessons”, she said.

Josephine, a divorcee, speaking on her level of involvement, said one Goodluck Charity approached her for a human skull which she sold to him for N40, 000 having bought it for N8,000 from someone whom she claimed works at the cemetery.

The suspect who deals in traditional items added that for a good job delivery, Goodluck gifted her an extra N5,000.

She said she sold the human skull to Goodluck in February but was arrested in May having warned him not to involve her in any form of trouble.

On his part, Goodluck Charity, 29, an heavy duty operator, who also spoke on his roles, said he was asked by a herbalist who he met to get a human skull for sacrifice to enable him to be more prosperous in his business.

The herbalist, Olusola Oyowokemi, said Goodluck approached him that he needed soap and he advised him to get a human skull for him to get the ritual done.

The 42 years old herbalist said two months later, Goodluck came to him with the human skull which he used for the ritual.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro has assured that the command will not allow criminal elements to take over the state but would do everything in its power to protect the lives and property of the citizens of the state.

Spokesman of the Command, Kontongs Bello, who spoke for the Commissioner, added that the command would work within the ambit of the laws.