Tony John, Port Harcourt

A mother and daughter duo, Martina and Veronica Patrick, have been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Choba Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, on a two-count charge of alleged unlawful imprisonment and rubbing of grinded pepper on the body of two of Martina’s grandchildren.

Martina, the grandmother of Matthew Martins and Miracle Martins, and her daughter are alleged to have committed the crime in their apartment within Ozuoba area

The offence committed is punishable under the Criminal Code of law of Rivers State.

According to the charge, the grandmother and her daughter were accused of imprisoning the grandchildren in a manner that prevented them from going out of the room.

The charge also said the accused persons inflicted pains on children by the rubbing grinded pepper over their bodies.

The two accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, but were refused bail by Chief Magistrate, Israel Agbaesor

The Chief Magistrate explained that offence committed against children cannot be taken lightly.

Agbaesor, thereafter, ordered that the two accused be reminded in Degema Prisons before adjourning to January 16, 21, 23, and 30, as well as February 6, 10, 11 and 17 for bail consideration and trail.

After the proceedings, counsel to the accused declined to speak on the matter.

But a representative of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Hilda Desmond, who appeared for the prosecution, described the refusal of bail application as a welcome development.

She said the refusal for bail would give room for justice in the matter.