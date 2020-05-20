David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A 55-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter, were Monday evening electrocuted at their shop in Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The victims were said to be in their shop located along St. Peters junction Okpuno when a high tension wire fell on the roof of the shop and electrocuted them.

Daily Sun gathered that the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital by sympathisers where they were confirmed dead.

Speaking on the incident, Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo ,said the victims were already dead before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from Nnewi Unit Command.

He said: “At about 5.01pm, it was reported that a high tension wire opposite St. Peters Clavers, along Nnewi-Nnobi road cut and fell on the roof of a shop, electrocuting two female victims.

“The victims were rushed to a hospital by sympathizers, before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from Nnewi Unit Command.

“The team on reaching the hospital, learnt that the doctors had confirmed them dead. The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi expressed the importance of ensuring that vehicles are checked and serviced regularly, with particular interest in the braking systems, to prevent avoidable road mishaps.

“Traders and shop owners are also advised not to build shops under high tension wires.

“They should seek approval from relevant authorities before construction of any structure, along the road.”