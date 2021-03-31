From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Justice Theophine Oguji of Anambra State High Court, Onitsha, yesterday, ordered that two women, Rejoice Raymond and her mother, Felicia Nwafor, be remanded in the police custody at the State Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Awka, till Wednesday, April 28, this year, when their motion for bail was expected to be heard.

The court also slated Tuesday, May 11, for hearing proper of the seven-count charges preferred against them by the police, adding that the motion for bail already filed by the defence counsel and the counter motion by the prosecution would be heard on April 28, while the trial proper of the matter would commence on May 11.

Justice Oguji, who gave the order when the two accused persons were arraigned before the court on the seven-count charge of conspiracy, felony, causing grievous bodily harm on three children, unlawful imprisonment, subjecting three children to inhuman treatment, starving them and other forms of inhuman treatments, ordered the prosecution to file their counter motion for bail before the April 28 adjourned date.