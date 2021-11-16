From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A 13-year-old girl identified as Rejoice Otobo, has been declared missing by her mother, Mrs. Florence Abe, in Ozuoba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Mrs. Abe, a mother of two, who raised the alarm disclosed that she had been searching for her daughter who got missing since Saturday.

The distraught mother told newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, that she sent her daughter to the Ozuoba market accompanied by her younger brother; but, he came back alone.

Mrs. Abe said her son told her that she was approcahed by a man in the market and she went missing afterwards.

She further said the boy told her that man called her daughter’s name and told her that he had something for her to give to her aunty.

She said her daughter (Rejoice) then followed the man to the back of Ozuoba market , saying it was the last time anyone saw her.

She narrated: “The brother came back and called me ‘mum’ I said what happened? Where is your sister? He said that the brother (man) called her name.

“She now turned and greeted the person. He now said he just spoke with my younger sister, Furo and that Furo asked him to give her (my daughter) something, that she should come and take the thing that he knows her.

“So, she now use the mind that somebody has called her younger sister’s name, she followed him. That was how they touched my daughter and till today I have not set my eyes on her.”

The woman said on the day her daughter got missing, she was wearing a black top and a red skirt.

She describe her daughter as tall and dark and called on the state police, security operatives and well meaning Nigerians to help find her daughter.

Spokesman of the state Police command, Nnamdi Omoni, who could not confirm the incident, told the mother to report the matter to Police and appropriate action would be taken.”