The police on Tuesday arraigned a 50 year-old trader, Margret Arubore, who failed to produce her daughter, appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State.

Arubore, whose address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy and perversion of justice, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, alleged that Arubore, stood as surety to her daughter, Mercy, 21, who is charged with receiving stolen property.

He alleged that on July 9 around 10.30 a.m at Market Street, Okitipup, Mercy received a stolen Itel P32 phone valued N28,000, property of one Marthins Enukhire.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant failed to produce her daughter on two occasions.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 203, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006 but the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the surety to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one suretry in like sum.

Ogunfuyi adjourned the case until Oct. 4 (NAN)