George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The mother of a-six-hour old baby Miss Chinonye, and the nurse where she was delivered in Nekede, Owerri West council of Imo State, are now in police net for selling the baby boy for N850,000.

Equally arrested by the anti-child trafficking operatives of the Imo State Police Command are Christian, 38, Iyowuna,38, and Cynthia, 44.

They were paraded at the weekend alongside other suspects arrested by the command for various criminal offences.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Rabiu Ladodo, who briefed newsmen on the incident, revealed that on Feburary 8, 2019, Chinonye, 22, was delivered of a baby boy at an disclosed maternity in Nekede in Owerri west council.

He further disclosed Chinonye had colluded with one of the nurses Confidence, a native of Okwuato Umuhu in Aboh Mbaise, but resident in Owerri, in company of her husband Amanze, now at large, had taken the six-hours-old baby to Port Harcourt where Christian was already waiting for them.

According to the Imo CP, “on arrival in Port Harcourt, Christian, in company of Mrs. Iyowuna met them at the hideout, took over the baby boy and handed over it to a prospective buyer, Cynthia, and her husband, who eventually paid N850, 000

“However, following a tip off on April 13, operatives of the Scorpion Squad arrested the above named suspects and recovered the newly born baby boy, Abiya, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the syndicate.”

He said that the suspects have made useful statements to the police concerning the crime and are helping the police in the investigation.