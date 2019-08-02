Romanus Okoye

A mother of three, Mrs Ijeoma Okwara, has called on Nigerians to help raise N10 million for her to quickly undergo a kidney transplant at a hospital in Mumbai, India.

Mrs Okwara presently receives dialysis twice every week at Igando General hospital, Lagos at the cost of N40,000 each.

The Indian Hospital said Mrs Ijeoma Okwara would need the sum of N10 million to cover travel documents, accommodation, feeding and sundry expenses.

Meanwhile, a kind-hearted Nigerian, Mr Jonathan Livinus has volunteered to donate one kidney to the patient. The doctors said the donor would need N1.5 million for rehabilitation after the transplant.

Before the ailment, Mrs Okwara was selling cosmetics at Ikotun Market in Lagos, while her husband also trades in children’s clothing at the same market.

It was gathered that their three children, Chika, Somto and Victor are presently out of school and at the care of family and friends as the parents have exhausted all their savings in the course of seeking cure for the ailment.

The campaign to ‘Save Mrs Ijeoma Okwara’ is spearheaded by Society of St Vincent de Paul St John Catholic Church Igando. In a brief message sent to this reporter, president of the society; Ikechukwu Nwasa wrote: “We’re soliciting your assistance to help a sister who is down with kidney failure. She’s a wife and mother of three lovely boys. We need the general public to support them for a kidney transplant in India. They’re seeking the sum of N10m. They’ve gotten a kidney donor.”

The society has opened a bank account for the ailing lady at Fidelity Bank. Those wishing to help may send their donations to the account which has the name Care for Ijeoma Okwara SSVP St John Catholic Church Igando. The account number is 6060401822