A 26-year-old mother of four children, Mrs. Chidiebere Peace Nwankwo, was among 10, 306 Lagos State University (LASU) students who were conferred with various degrees at this season’s convocation ceremony.

At the 2017/2018 convocation ceremony, the university celebrated and rewarded 57 students who made First Class in different departments.

Chidiebere from the Department of Computer Science made 4.65 CGPA to emerge with a First Class.

She had her fourth child while preparing for her final examinations and even missed a semester due to childbirth at 300 level.

The university rewarded the best overall two graduating students, Ridwan Ola-Gbadamosi from Faculty of Engineering and Nneka Enumah of Faculty of Science with CGPA of 4.88.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said 54 students were conferred with diplomas and 10, 252 received first degrees.

Prof Fagbohun commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his support to ensure LASU emerges as one of the best institutions in the country.

A breakdown revealed that the university produced 57 First Class, 1, 233 Second Class Upper, 8,471 Second Class Lower, 467 third class while 24 students obtained pass.

Prof Fagbohun disclosed that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo would deliver the convocation lecture tomorrow while former President of Ghana, John Mahama, would chair the occasion.

According to him, on the same day, the university will award 4, 063 higher degrees.

He reminded the 10, 306 graduates that they had been equipped to face challenges and to conquer the world.

The VC charged them to remain worthy ambassadors of LASU and always defend the certificates they had acquired.