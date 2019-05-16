Gabriel Dike

Twenty-Six-year-old mother of four children, Chidiebere Peace Nwankwo, was among 10,306 Lagos State University (LASU) students conferred with degrees at the 2017/2018 convocation ceremony.

The university celebrated and rewarded 57 students who made First Class in different departments.

Chidiebere from the Department of Computer Science made 4.65 CGPA to emerge with First Class.

She had her fourth child while preparing for her final examinations and even missed a semester due to childbirth at 300level.

The university rewarded the best overall two graduating students, Ridwan Ola-Gbadamosi from Faculty of Engineering and Nneka Enumah of Faculty of Science with CGPA of 4.88.

Breakdown revealed that the university produced 57 First Class, 1,233 Second Class Upper, 8,471 Second Class lower, 467 Third Class while 24 students obtained Pass.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said 54 students were conferred with diplomas and 10,252 received first degrees.

He reminded the 10, 306 graduates that they have been equipped to face challenges and to conquer the World.

Fagbohun commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his support to ensure the institution emerge as one of the best university in the country.

Prof. Fagbohun disclosed that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will deliver the convocation lecture tomorrow while Ghana former president, John Mahama, will chair the occasion.

“On the same day the university will award 4, 063 higher degrees,” he said.