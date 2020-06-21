George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Palpable fear has enveloped Umuchaku Lowa, a community in Ihitte Uboma council of Imo State, following the rape and murder of Mrs. Suzzana Iwuoha a mother of four while harvesting cassava in her farm last Wednesday.

Operatives of the state security outfit, Operation FLUSH, have apprehended one of the suspects.

It was gathered that the deceased had earlier gone to weed her groundnut farm at Mbaraocha, Umuchaku and thereafter went to harvest cassava at her farm at Mbaraocha about 2 pm on the fateful day when she met her untimely death at the hands of rapists who eventually buried her in a shallow well close to her farm.

The second daughter of the deceased, Miss Ugochi Iwuoha, a 19-year-old SS2 student of Nsu Comprehensive Secondary School, Umunanu, who narrated the incident said: “My mother and I earlier in the morning went to weed our groundnut farm at Mbaraocha; we came back home at about 2 pm, but my mother returned to the same farm to harvest some cassava for domestic use. But after 6 pm she was yet to return home. Then, my uncle and I mobilised a search party and went looking for her.

“We were shocked to discover her body in a shallow well near our farm; then we raised the alarm which attracted the attention of the Operation Search and Flush operatives who arrived at the crime scene moments later; they took the remains of my mother and deposited it at Ihitte Uboma General Hospital morgue.”

Miss Iwuoha lamented that the untimely death of her mother had compounded the hardship in her family as she and her siblings solely depended on her for their upkeep.

Mr. Chinedu Iwuoha, the younger brother of deceased, said that her late sister was viciously raped.

He said: “Our people are now afraid to go to their farms especially the women because of the incessant attacks of hoodlums and ritualists who have been killing innocent people right on their farms.”

Mr. Iwuoha disclosed that one of the suspects had been arrested and that he was now assisting the Anti-Homicide Unit of the Nigeria Police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Mrs Suzzana Iwuoha.