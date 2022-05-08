By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The mother of kidnapped Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Ada Agbasimalo has written an open letter seeking the intervention of distinguished Senator, Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah’s help in fast tracking the release of her son, Obiora Agbasimalo.

According to the letter published yesterday in Daily Sun, Obiora was kidnapped on September 18, on his way to a meeting in Azia, Anambra while pleading with the Ubah who is the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, at the National Assembly.

“Sequel to our phone discussion, whereby I made a heartfelt appeal for you to use your good offices to assist my family in securing the release of our son Obiora Emmanuel Agbasimalo from the hands of his abductors, I hereby now send you a written appeal in the active hope that as our Senator (Anambra South), you are well positioned to act on that subject matter, in the spirit of Nnewi North and South; and help rescue your brother Obiora.

“Obiora Emmanuel Agbasimalo, Labour Party gubernatorial candidate during the November 6 Anambra State elections was kidnapped on the 18th of September 2021 at Lilu in Ihiala LGA on their way to Azia also in Ihiala LGA. Since that day, we have neither seen nor heard from him.

“As his mother, I have been traumatised and agonised to the extent that I now have serious heart issues. Obiora’s father is managing a chronic kidney issue while his wife has been progressively going in and out of depression. Obiora’s little children need the love, care and support they always got from their dad, prior to his kidnap.

“Distinguished Senator, I have implicit trust that as our humane Senator in charge of our Anamba South District, you will quickly step into this matter and deal decisively with it. I truly trust,” she stated.

