From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Some yet to be identified gunmen on Monday evening stormed the residence of mother of the Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Abdulkarim Jamiu Asuku at her residence in Adavi Local Government Areas of the State and kidnapped her.

An eye witness account who identifies herself as Mrs Denys Raji and a resident of Inese/Ovakere new layout in Nagazi community, where the mother of the chief of staff resided told our correspondent that the gunmen stormed her resident at about 7:40p.m shortly after she observed the evening (Ishai) prayer in her mosque within the house.

The abductors according to the source were six in number, dressed in black suites with masks holding Ghana Must Go bag suspected to have contained some guns and other dangerous weapons.

The account said the hoodlums entered her house through the mosque and whisked her away in a car to yet to be identified destination

As at the time of filing this report the abductors were yet to call the family members of their victim to demand for ransom.

When contacted the police public relations officer, Willy Aya could not pick his calls as at press time

