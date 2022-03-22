From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A mother of five has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly setting her 10-year-old daughter on fire.

The suspect, Mrs Aisha Tijani, was arrested on March 20, following a report lodged at Mowe Divisional Police Headquarters by one Moroof Ayinde, who reported that the suspect who resides in the same house with him poured petrol on her little daughter and set her ablaze.

He told the police that the woman got annoyed because the little girl took a phone she seized from one of her children from where she kept it and gave it back to the owner.

Upon the report, the DPO in charge of Mowe Division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno, quickly moved to the scene with the detectives and got the suspect arrested.

The badly burned victim was rushed to the nearest hospital from where she was referred to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for proper medical attention.

‘On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have been separated from the father of the children, explained to the police that she didn’t know what came over her when she was carrying out the wicked act.

‘Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation,’ the Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement.