Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ifeoma Mabel Eya, a mother of five, is lying critically ill at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku Ozalla, Enugu State. She has cervical cancer.

Ifeoma, who hails from Aji community, Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu State, has been battling with the disease for the past 11 months, after she had her last child, a boy.

According to her, days after she was discharged from the hospital, she continued to experience severe bleeding.

Ifeoma told the reporter that the meagre income she realised from her daily rounds of hawking okpa, a local Igbo delicacy, to complement her husband’s earnings, could not cater for her hospital bills, while they lived in Lagos. They had to relocate to the East.

Ifeoma said her children were withdrawn from school because the family lacked the resources to pay the fees. She said the incessant bleeding often makes her weak. Sometimes, she faints.

After the family was able to raise some money, Ifeoma was transferred to UNTH. It was there that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Her medical report, signed by Dr. O. Nwokoro, senior registrar, and Dr. O.C. Okafor, consultant pathologist, UNTH, said the cervix presented “invasive squamous cell carcinoma with large-scale keratinizing.”

Ifeoma said the doctors explained that she was suffering from Stage 2A cervical cancer. The remedy would be removal of her womb, with accompanying chemotherapy and post-surgical procedures and management.

“For the biopsy alone, raising about N400,000 for the procedure was like passing through hell. Because of the constant bleeding, I have been transfused with seven pints of blood and more is still required. I am lying down here with my son and we don’t even know where the next meal will come from, not to talk of raising about N1.5 million for the surgery, management and post-operation chemotherapy. I know that we even require more than the N1.5 million but, at least, I am hoping that, if we can raise the lump sum and commence the process first, then I believe God will send us helpers to complete the remaning.

“There is hope for me to live again. I don’t want to die at this age, leaving my young children untrained,” she said.

As at the time of this report, Ifeoma had just lost the last baby delivered 11 months ago when this problem started and her condition has worsened.

Those willing to help Ifeoma can reach her on 08032054848. Her bank details are: Access Bank, 0718558983, Ifeoma Mabel Eya. Another is First Bank, 3050250526, Ifeoma Mabel Eya.