Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The mother of former Super Eagles player and coach, Samson Saisai, has been kidnapped.

Madam Saisai, who was kidnapped some years ago, was again abducted by gunmen in the wee hours of Monday at her residence in Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Family sources say the police have already been alerted over the development.