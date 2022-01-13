From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Gunmen have abducted the mother of former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Isiyaku Ali Danja.

Danja, Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, representing Gezewa State Constituency, confirmed the incident to newsmen, adding that the family was yet to be contacted by those who abducted his mother.

Witnesses told reporters in Kano that the gunmen, about 10 in number, stormed the Gezawa home of the lawmaker’s mother, Hajiya Zainab, in the early hours of yesterday and took her to an unknown destination.

The kidnappers, who were fully armed at the time of the invasion, rode to the town in three vehicles, gaining entrance into the compound after they had scared off other occupants of the building.

The abduction has led to fear and anxiety in the immediate neighbourhood, as many residents prayed for her quick and safe return from her captors.

Kano State police public relations officer, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the abduction of the lawmaker’s mother, saying efforts were being made to arrest the kidnappers.