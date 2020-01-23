Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Mrs Nkechi Ihuegbu and her syndicates have been paraded by the Imo State Police Command for allegedly selling a neighbour’s child, Goddey Awobi, a five-year-old boy left behind by her mother, Chidinma Awobi for N30, 000.

According to the state Commissioner of Police Commissioner, Bolaji Fafowora who disclosed this to newsmen the mother of the victim had gone to work when her neighbour believed to be her friend lured her five-year-old son and sold him to one Chidindu Ndukwe from Isiukwuato in Abia State.

However , Nkechi who claimed to be a friend of the victim’s mother while admitting her crime said she gave the baby to Ndukwe who said he had a woman, Mrs Edo Monday from Akwa Ibom in dire need of a baby boy.

Ndukwe further alleged that Monday only paid her N30, 000 and asked him to manage it for his Christmas.

The police boss further revealed that Mrs Monday was another syndicate who allegedly sold the baby to an agent, Gregory Chinaka in the Anambra State for N850, 000.

Fafowora told newsmen that his men swung into action when the matter was reported to them and apprehended the suspects.

The child has since been united with his parents, while investigation is ongoing, Fafowora said.