By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reached out to the mother of the late Jumoke Oyeleke, the sales girl who was allegedly killed during the Yoruba nation rally in Lagos on July 3, 2021.

Sanwo-Olu gave the deceased’s mother, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Oyeleke and her remaining children who were residing in a shanty, a well-furnished two bedroom apartment in Ikorodu area of the state and N1 million.

Handing over the keys of the new apartment to Mrs. Oyeleke, the Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Administration, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, said they have been following the matter of the girl allegedly killed by police stray bullet during the rally for quite some time now, and had decided to intervene.

She said: “We are in the new place of the family of the victim of Yoruba nation rally which took place a few months ago. We have been to her initial place of abode; we have been in touch with the mother of the deceased, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Oyeleke since the time of the incident, following up her state in every ramification to find out how she is doing, economically.

“Due to the compassionate nature of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in ameliorating their suffering as possible, he felt if it is not possible to bring back the dead, we can at least ameliorate the suffering of the family of the deceased. So here we are at the place of abode for Mrs Ifeoluwa Oyeleke with her three children and effectively present these keys to her and also present a token of N1 million from the governor to help fit into the next phase of life.”

