From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The family of a late 14-year-old Senior Secondary School (SS1) Student of Premier Academy, Abuja has told a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, how negligence on the part of the school resulted in the rape and eventual death of their daughter, Keren –Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher on the 22nd day of June 2021.

In a N10 billion suit filed against the school, the plaintiff and grieving mother of the deceased boarding student, Mrs Vivien Vihimga Akpagher, painted a gloomy picture surrounding the circumstances that snuffed the life out of her daughter ultimately.

Listed as defendants in the suit by her grieving mother Mrs Vivien Vihimga Akpagher are former Managing Director of Skye Bank and Mr Akinsola Akifemiwa who are owners of the school located in Lugbe, Abuja.

Others are Dr Omotayo Akinfemiwa, Chief MK Osuma, AAGMR Ltd (represented by Akinsola Akinfemiwa), Premiere Eye Center Ltd ( represented by Akinsola Akinfemiwa), Mr Christopher Akinsowon, Mrs Grace Salami and Nurse Lois Bung as 1st to 8th Defendants.

Keren-Happuch died on June 22, 2021, after developing sepsis as a result of the infection caused by the condom left inside her by her rapist, which compromised her immunity, spiked her blood sugar resulting in hyperglycaemia

Meanwhile, the plaintiff who has expressed deep fears over her life is seeking an order of the court, restraining the defendants by themselves, their agents and privies from threatening the Plaintiff and her allies in respect of this suit, during and after the trial.

Other reliefs sought by the plaintiff include a declaration that the acts of the defendants, who owed the Duty of Care to Plaintiff’s daughter, were negligent and this led to her death as a result of rape, sexual abuse and molestation which happened under their care.

‘A declaration that the acts of the defendants who instructed the 8th defendant to administer dexamethasone (a steroid) on Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher exacerbated her underlining illness: ‘diabetes’ and this led to her death.

‘A declaration that the defendants’ failure to apprehend the perpetrator or allow the due process of the law to be carried out on time in other to fish out the perpetrator who is within their vicinity have intentionally inflicted the plaintiff with emotional distress, mental distress and nervous breakdown.

Should the court grant her reliefs, she is pressing for the award of N10 billion as damages against the defendants for the breach of duty of care and negligence which led to the death of Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher.’

Another N20 million for emotional, mental, psychological and physical stress on the plaintiff, caused by the painful death of her daughter at the hands of the defendants who owed her duty of care and cost of Litigation.

In a -61 paragraph affidavit in support of the statement of claims, Mrs Akpagher painted a graphic picture of how she got a tip-off from Keren’s Housemother, Mrs Rita Abejide, to resist attempts by the matron not to allow her to take her daughter away from the school, disclosing that the child was distraught and unable to walk on the 16th of June 2021 as she was in pain and had to be assisted to go to class.

She said despite her demand that the police retrieve CCTV footage of the 15th and 16th of June 2021, which she knows discloses how her daughter was sexually abused and the identity of her abuser, the defendants have chosen to obstruct justice by concealing the said footage.

She explained how Keren eventually became critically ill the following day after returning home and she was rushed to the hospital on Monday, 21st of June 2021 in a bad state and that was when it was discovered by the medical team at Queen’s Clinic that her daughter had been sexually abused.

The plaintiff will rely on the test results, and the hospital reports and records of Queens Clinic, Wuse Abuja, which prove that a condom was left inside of her late daughter and her urine contained dead spermatozoa.

The plaintiff states that ‘following the test results, she called the school management that is the 6th and 7th defendants at about 1 pm on the 21/06/21 to come to the hospital but never disclosed the findings. But before the management came, the plaintiff called a teacher in the 1st defendant, Mr Chukwuka Okafor, whom she had never told what the hospital revealed and during their discussion, he prayed her daughter gets better and come back to school to which the plaintiff said she won’t be coming back and he said: ‘Don’t worry madam we will get to the bottom of it so that it does not happen to another child.’

She stated that her daughter died early hours of Tuesday 22/6/2021 from hyperglycemia triggered by sepsis resulting from the infection caused by the condom, which was left inside her and aided by the dexamethasone that was administered to her in the school clinic by her nurse Lois Bung which compromised her immunity. The plaintiff will rely on all the medical documents given to her by Queens Clinic Abuja in the course of trial.

The plaintiff states Lois Bung wrote a statement at the police stating that she had given Keren-Happuch 5 tablets of Dexamethasone (steroid) and 1 tablet of Loratadine (anti-allergy). These drugs given to her were not part of her routine drugs, and the defendants were negligent in not seeking her consent before administering such drugs to her daughter and never also deemed it fit to inform her that such drugs were administered to enable her to take precaution and also inform the family doctor.

That the defendants are using the police to harass and intimidate her and the civil society coalition spokesperson Lemmy Ugegbe who has been on the front burner of this tragedy to make the police and the defendants do the right thing by taking responsibility and bringing the perpetrators to book.

The plaintiff states that the school has written a petition against Mr Lemmy Ughegbe and herself to the Inspector-General of Police citing Defamation and Provocation of Premiere Academy the defendants. They have been invited by the police on several occasions to intimidate them from putting media pressure to make the defendants do the right thing. On the 16th day of February 2022, the police invited Mr Lemmy Ughebe again on the account of the defendants in other to shut him up, pressing trumped-up charges against him and the whole idea is to let back down in supporting justice of this case.