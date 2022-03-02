From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A mother, Chigozie Onuobu, and her three children were on Tuesday night burnt to ashes by a mysterious fire that gutted their thatched house in Aguabata Echara in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State.

A member of the community who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said the source of the fire has not been ascertained.

‘We don’t know how the fire came about. It is also surprising that it was only her building that was gutted by the fire. Nothing in that house came out,’ he said.

A member of the family, Mr Samuel Okoro, who visited the scene alleged that the fire incident was intentional as there was no trace of bush burning around the building.

‘I don’t think it was not deliberate. There was no trace of bush burning around the building. Moreover, they have a separate kitchen where they cook. The woman is my cousin’s sister. Actually, the man married two wives but the first wife is not living with them in the same compound.

‘I was told that when some people called the husband of the deceased on the development, he nearly fainted. However, when we asked of him, the neighbourhood said they don’t know his whereabouts. Maybe they felt we want to beat the man or express our anger. But we will go back, especially when the burnt dead bodies are still there, Okoro said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, said she was in a meeting

