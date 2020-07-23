Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A 60 year mother, Hajia Aisha Isyaku and her two sons, Ibrahim and Ahmadu Isyaku have been arrested by the police in Kano for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery offences.

The suspects were among a host of suspects that were paraded, Thursday, at the Bonpai Police headquarters of the Nigeria Police in the state. .

Briefing journalists during the exercise, Kano State Commisineer of Police, Habu A Sani said the duo of Ibrahim and Ahmadu Isyaku were arrested on July 2, at Rantan village in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the suspects were behind the attack at the residence of one Abdullahi Isah of Rantan village, where they robbed their victim of the sum of N400, 000. 00k

Commissioner Habu explained that acting on credible intelligence, his men had stormed the said residence and conducted an on the spot search

“Upon the search, we recovered 2 AK-47 rifles, 2 magazines containing 41 rounds 7.62 mm live ammunition, one single barrel gun with 4 live cartridges and a set of suspected army camouflage uniforms.

The police boss explained that further investigation led them to the mother of the suspects, who was nabbed while trying to conceal the exhibits of the said crime.

Also arrested in connection with robbery was the younger brother of the complainant, one Shehu Isah, who was taken for providing information to the suspects, said the police boss.

He explained that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to have masterminded the robbery at the residence of the Chairman of Birniwa Local Government Area in Dolen Kwana village, where they killed a police officer.

Meanwhile, he announced that the Kano Police have arrested a total of 392 suspects starting from May 15th to July 22, adding that the suspects included 30 robbery suspects, 26 kidnapping suspects, 312 Yandabas (thugs),11 fraudsters, 15 drug dealers and 14 motor vehicles thieves.

He said that within the same period they recovered 23 stolen motor vehicles , 12 rifles and 1087 live ammunition including 12 live cartridges.