Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Magistrate’s Court in Igboshere has sent Olufunmilola Adisa, the 22-year-old mother accused of murdering her 21-month-old daughter, Oluwanifemi, by drowning her in a bucket of water, to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Psychiatric department for psychiatric evaluation.

Delivering her ruling, the presiding magistrate, Mrs Dora Ojo, granted the application of the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD) representing the defendant that based on section 217 (3) of Lagos State Administration of the Criminal of Justice law of 2015, the defendant should be sent and remanded at the teaching hospital for the necessary psychiatric test in order to determine her state of mental health.

The defendant was arrested on May 11th after being alleged to have killed her daughter, Oluwanifemi, by drowning her in a bucket of water at their residence in Gowon Estate at Alimosho Local Government Area.