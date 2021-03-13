Making a case for the oppressed, the Director General of campaign stream, Hon Alozie Alozie, the chief streamer has called on the Federal Government to use this year’s Mother’s Day celebration to free all those held in captivity by bandits across the country.

Speaking through a phone chat with news men, Alozie noted that no mother deserves to celebrate Mother’s Day in agony.

“I have just finished watching the video of the recently kidnapped students of the Federal college of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, kaduna State, and I make bold to say that no mother deserves to watch their children going through such pains”

“In the video, you can see how these bandits were beating innocent pupils whose only crime was to go to school ”

“Even in my advance age, my mum still calls me to know how I am doing. She gets worried anytime she calls and I am unavailable. imagine the pain of the mothers of our kidnapped students after watching that video released by the bandits ”

He stressed that the Federal Government must ensure that those pupils were reunited with their family. Alozie further used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to celebrate their mothers as one of the ways of thanking them and showing appreciation for the sacrifice every mother has done in the lives of their children.

While wishing all mothers a very happy mother’s Sunday, the chief streamer noted that if not for the prayers of the mothers, Nigeria would have seized to be a country long time ago.

He enjoined Nigerians to use this special day to pour undiluted love on their mothers.

He also called on all Nigerians both home and abroad to pray for Nigeria and seek God’s divine intervention on many sectors of the Nigeria moreover security.

“It’s very sad that Nigeria is almost heading to the brinks and it’s time every Nigerian woke up and discard every form of sentiments and commit to the progress, unity and development of of dear country and father land.

“Let’s commit to one secured and united Nigeria and make it a better and safer place for our mothers to celebrate peaceful mother’s Sunday like other mothers all over the globe,” he said.